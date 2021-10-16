Advertisement

MPD and a local business react to a violent week in Meridian.

MPD public information officer Sgt. Heather Luebbers shared the department's views on the week.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a week that saw home invasions, the abduction of an elderly woman, and four people murdered here in Meridian, safety in the city has come into question.

Those questions have been brought up every night of the meet and greet series with Police Chief Deborah Young this week.

Chief Young did not give a statement for this story.

WTOK was able to talk to MPD public information officer Sgt. Heather Luebbers and Jerome Trahan, General Manager, of the Threefoot brewing company.

“The acts of violence in our community we do care about very much because these are our homes too. We raise our families here, we shop here just like everybody else does,” Sgt. Luebbers said, “So we want our families to be safe just like we want your families to be safe.”

“I’m one of those people that tend to say. o.k., hold on a second. ‘it’s our community growing, more people coming in to work,’” Trahan said, “You take domestic and gang violence out, I don’t see that as an issue and I live right on poplar springs drive, just a couple of miles from where I work.”

Sgt. Luebbers also wanted to make clear that most violence in Meridian is not random, more often than not the parties know each other.

