Rod Hickman meet and greet

Candidate for District 32 Rod Hickman made a campaign stop at the Velma Young Center Saturday.
Candidate for District 32 Rod Hickman made a campaign stop at the Velma Young Center Saturday.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Candidate for District 32 Rod Hickman made a campaign stop at the Velma Young Center Saturday.

Hickman held a meet-and-greet to talk with the public about his plans for the district. He spoke on educations, healthcare, infrastructure, his vision for Mississippi, and the differences between him and his opponents.

The event had face painting, a bounce house, food, and music entertainment to create a welcoming environment.

“What we are trying to do is to meet as many people as we possibly can. I want to meet every single person in District 32. This event has allowed us to bring out some people to the community. We may not be able to knock on their doors yet, but they are here in this event. This event is able to bring us together so we can meet some more people. People are the strongest power that there is. I want everyone to get out there to realize your power, exercise that power November 2nd, and vote Rod Hickman for district 32,” said Rod Hickman.

The special election is on November 2nd.

