Advertisement

Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle

Remains to be sent to State Crime Lab for identification
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's vehicle was discovered last month.(WLBT)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning near the Okolona School Road site where the car of a missing woman was discovered more than a month ago.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said cadaver dogs discovered the remains about 7 a.m. Saturday “in pretty close proximity to where the car” of Leslie Ann Smith was found on Sept. 10.

“We expanded our search area,” said Rigel, who said the remains were found about a half-mile from the original search perimeter.

Rigel said the remains had not been identified but would be sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

Rigel said he didn’t know how long it would take to run the identification tests.

The 39-year-old Smith was last seen Sept. 7 on Charles Lee Circle. Her personal belongings were discovered in her gray Toyota Camry.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
18-year-old Tyquan McCully died after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of...
18-year-old Nanih Waiya student dies in shooting
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 15, 2021

Latest News

Annual special needs carnival held Saturday
Special needs carnival held Saturday
First ever "Patriot Rally" held Saturday
First ever ‘Patriot Rally’ held Saturday
Football Friday - October 15, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - October 15, 2021 - Part 2