Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning near the Okolona School Road site where the car of a missing woman was discovered more than a month ago.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said cadaver dogs discovered the remains about 7 a.m. Saturday “in pretty close proximity to where the car” of Leslie Ann Smith was found on Sept. 10.

“We expanded our search area,” said Rigel, who said the remains were found about a half-mile from the original search perimeter.

Rigel said the remains had not been identified but would be sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

Rigel said he didn’t know how long it would take to run the identification tests.

The 39-year-old Smith was last seen Sept. 7 on Charles Lee Circle. Her personal belongings were discovered in her gray Toyota Camry.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.