Annual special needs carnival held Saturday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local organization helped make a memorable day for many Saturday.

Debs Social Service Club held their annual special needs carnival early Saturday. Everything from bean bag tosses to pineapple bowling was there for people to enjoy. Debs president, Anna Kate Shows, stressed that it took a team effort to put everything together.

“The Debs, we’re all working in our booths and we’re having so much fun. We really want to thank Northcrest Baptist Church for letting us use their facility and NFusionX for letting us have all the games that the kids love so much,” said Anna Kate Shows, Debs President.

For more information on more events held by Debs, please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Debs-Social-Service-Club-105765321774271

