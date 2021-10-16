Tailgate game: Tigers take down Bulldogs in first home game in four weeks

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers hosted Marbury in their homecoming game Friday night. This was Demopolis’s first home in four weeks.

I’m out at @DemopolisHigh where the Tigers are finally back home after a four week stretch on the road. Tonight is homecoming and the theme is “Where Dreams Come True.” A win would be a good dream coming true with all the alumni out here. Check out @WTOKTV for all the highlights! pic.twitter.com/RuChJV9an6 — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 16, 2021

Senior quarterback Seymore starts off the game with a deep ball to Camron Wright to set the Tigers up for a big first down.

The Tigers will get down to the redzone and Craig Nichcols fumbles the ball and the Bulldogs jump on it to take over.

Marbury quarterback Jack Thompson tries to lead the Bulldogs on their first drive but is stopped.

Demopolis takes advantage of their next drive. Seymore finds Kelvin Rowser to get their first touchdown of the night. Tigers lead 7-0.

Marbury will get stopped again on their following possession and the Tigers take the ball back over.

Seymore will find Montgomery Freeman in motion and ready to go. He takes the pass all the way to the house. He will give the Tigers 6 points but the extra point is no good. They stretch the lead 13-0.

Demopolis leads 34-0 at the half.

The Tigers finish out the night and win big on homecoming night 54-6.

They play Selma at home next Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.