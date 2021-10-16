Advertisement

Tailgate game: Tigers take down Bulldogs in first home game in four weeks

Kelvin Rowser scores first Demopolis touchdown in game against Marbury. The Tigers went on to win 54-6.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers hosted Marbury in their homecoming game Friday night. This was Demopolis’s first home in four weeks.

Senior quarterback Seymore starts off the game with a deep ball to Camron Wright to set the Tigers up for a big first down.

The Tigers will get down to the redzone and Craig Nichcols fumbles the ball and the Bulldogs jump on it to take over.

Marbury quarterback Jack Thompson tries to lead the Bulldogs on their first drive but is stopped.

Demopolis takes advantage of their next drive. Seymore finds Kelvin Rowser to get their first touchdown of the night. Tigers lead 7-0.

Marbury will get stopped again on their following possession and the Tigers take the ball back over.

Seymore will find Montgomery Freeman in motion and ready to go. He takes the pass all the way to the house. He will give the Tigers 6 points but the extra point is no good. They stretch the lead 13-0.

Demopolis leads 34-0 at the half.

The Tigers finish out the night and win big on homecoming night 54-6.

They play Selma at home next Friday at 7 p.m.

