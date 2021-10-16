Advertisement

Wonderful weather for the weekend

By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

THE WEEKEND:

The cold front we’ve been tracking cleared the area late last night, bringing not only rainfall, but also drier air and cooler temperatures. Expect temperatures to peak in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s both Saturday and Sunday with lows bottoming out in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.Expect sunny skies for the remainder of the weekend with the exception of a few high, thin clouds.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

A wonderful fall forecast is in store for East Mississippi and West Alabama. Humidity will stay low in addition to the temperatures and the rain chances. We will continue the pattern of mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 70′s through Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 40′s on Monday and Tuesday and in the mid 50′s for Wednesday.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

A bit of a pattern change happens Thursday as another front looks to pass through the area, bringing back rain chances for Thursday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Highs will hover in the mid to upper 70′s with lows in the low 60′s. Rain chances drop back down next Friday into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70′s.

