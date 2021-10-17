Advertisement

Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to a new policy.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to a new policy.

The new policy went into effect Sunday.

Fair officials said the new policy would make it a better experience for those attending.

“Our goal is to make sure the Alabama National Fair is always a fun, safe and memorable experience for all fair-goers. ,” the fair said in a Facebook post.

New Policy in Effect Today: 17 and Under Must Be Accompanied By A Parent or Legal Guardian to Enter the Alabama...

Posted by Alabama National Fair on Sunday, October 17, 2021

The policy comes after an incident at the Alabama National Fair Saturday night. According to Director of Sales and Marketing Terry Barber, the incident involved a small group of teenagers fighting. The issue was handled quickly and promptly by the Montgomery Police Department.

According to organizers, the fair experienced an ‘unprecedented attendance’ Saturday. However, the large attendance numbers resulted in longer than average lines for some guests waiting to get into the Fair and for popular attractions once inside the fair.

Fair organizers said they experience will issue new tickets for Sunday’s fair for anyone who purchased a ticket and ride wristband Saturday. You can go to the Arena Gate of the fair with your ticket. Those with ride wristbands will be guided to the Wade Shows Customer Relations facility on the midway to get assistance with their wristband.

Sunday is the final day of the fair. Gates are open until 10 p.m.

