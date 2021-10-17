Advertisement

Balanced offense, stingy defense lead to Jackson State win

FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as...
FILE - In this March 14, 2021, file photo, Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he greets his defensive squad after they had recovered a Mississippi Valley State fumble for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss. Sanders’ connections helped his Tigers get uniforms by Under Armour with Walmart assisting with a new turf field. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for two touchdowns, Santee Marshall rushed for 96 yards, and Jackson State won its homecoming game 28-7 over Alabama State on Saturday.

The Tigers, who have not allowed more than 17 points in any game this season, held Alabama State to 157 yards and eight first downs. Keonte Hampton had nine tackles, seven solo, for the FCS No. 25 Tigers (5-1, 3-0 SWAC East),

Sanders, the son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, completed 17 of 29 passes for 201 yards and the Tigers added 149 yards on the ground.

Myles Crawley was 9 of 26 passing for 117 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-2). He threw 17 yards to Jeremiah Hixon for a touchdown that tied the score at 7 in the second quarter.

Jackson State controlled the second half as Sanders had a short TD pass to Malachu Wideman, Marshall scored on a 4-yard run and JD Martin capped the scoring with a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Keith Corbin III caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
18-year-old Tyquan McCully died after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of...
18-year-old Nanih Waiya student dies in shooting
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, according to...
S.C. elementary school teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box, sheriff says
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Several arrested after fight in Laurel Walmart; police confirm no shooting

Latest News

Mason Hunt launches a punt against UTEP.
UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0
SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
Harper, Duffey propel Alcorn State past MVSU 24-12
Crimson Tide Washes Away MSU Bulldogs
Crimson Tide Washes Away MSU Bulldogs
Crimson Tide Washes Away MSU Bulldogs
Crimson Tide Washes Away MSU Bulldogs