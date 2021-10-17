Diabetes Awareness Walk held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People that love to walk laced up their shoes and took steps to bring awareness of diabetes in Mississippi.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its annual Walk for Diabetes event at Bonita Lakes Park.

Approximately 373,000 people in Mississippi have diabetes. Of that number, about a third are undiagnosed and aren’t aware.

The Regional Coordinator of the foundation, Ashley Johnson said this event hits close to home.

“My mother and grandparents have diabetes, so it’s very important and a personal cause to me. I think with so many people in Mississippi having diabetes 373,000 that’s about 1 and 8. There’s a good chance in every family you got at least one or two relatives that do have diabetes. I think it is a very personal cause for a lot of people, and that’s why I’m involved myself,” said Johnson.

One mother says it was a huge adjustment when she discovered her son was a diabetic.

“It was a big change for all of us. It was a big surprise. We had no clue what was going on with him. Once we put the dots together, everything made sense. He was diagnosed four months ago at six years old. Once we got all of that figured out, it’s been much better. It’s a lot harder to just get up and go. Going to the grocery store or fixing dinner and things like that - all that has changed. As a family, we all had to change our diets and all that kinds of stuff,” said local mother Mara Warren.

The annual walk serves as a fundraiser for the programs and services the foundation has to offer. All funds raised at the event will stay in Mississippi.

This year’s theme is ‘Lean on Me.’

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.