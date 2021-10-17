Advertisement

Harper, Duffey propel Alcorn State past MVSU 24-12

SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Felix Harper accounted for a touchdown through the air and on the ground and Niko Duffey ran for 138 yards and a late score to guide Alcorn State to a 24-12 victory over Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Harper’s 15-yard TD toss to LeCharles Pringle capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:21 off the clock and gave Alcorn State (4-2, 3-0) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Harper used a 14-play, 82-yard drive — capped by his 28-yard TD run — to put the Braves up 14-3 in the second period. Orlando Fernandez kicked a 40-yard field goal with 9 seconds left in the half to pull the Delta Devils (2-4, 1-2) within 14-6.

Noah Kiani’s 24-yard field goal midway through the third quartter stretched the Braves’ lead to 17-6. Fernandez followed with a pair of field goals to cut the MVSU deficit to 17-12 with 11:36 remaining in the game, but Duffey wrapped up the win with a 16-yard TD run with 3:36 left to play.

Harper completed 15 of 25 passes for 145 yards and carried 10 times for 53 yards for the Braves. Duffey averaged 7.7 yards per carry on his 18 rushes.

Caleb Johnson carried 22 times for 123 yards for the Delta Devils. Jalani Eason connected on 8 of 24 passes for 70 yards.

Crimson Tide Washes Away MSU Bulldogs
