Advertisement

‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win

Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WLBT) - In the final minutes of the Ole Miss versus Tennessee game, Tennessee fans littered the field as Ole Miss solidified their victory.

According to WVLT fans in the student sections threw objects on the field in protest such as bottles, cans, vape pens, and a bottle of mustard.

ESPN reports that Ole Miss had to clear its sideline, and the Knoxville News Sentinel states that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball.

Several videos have surfaced of this event, and University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out on the behavior of Tennessee fans.

According to the post, Plowman plans to reach out to University of Mississippi chancellor Glenn Boyce to offer an apology on behalf of the University of Tennessee.

University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out...
University of Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman released a statement on Facebook speaking out on the behavior of the fans.(WLBT)

SEC Commsioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the incident, as well as Danny White, director of UT Athletics

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
The $210,000 winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian.
Clarke County man wins big in Mississippi Match 5!
MPD public information officer Sgt. Heather Luebbers shared the department's views on the week.
MPD and a local business react to a violent week in Meridian.
18-year-old Tyquan McCully died after he was shot while playing basketball in the 200 block of...
18-year-old Nanih Waiya student dies in shooting
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's...
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery.
Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
Several people were injured and at least one has died due to their injuries.
Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured