JPD investigating triple homicide at Club Rain

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred around Sunday morning at Club Rain on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

A 25-year-old woman was found inside the club near the front entrance, who was shot multiple times.

A 22-year-old woman was found shot multiple times at the rear of the club.

An unknown, who police believe to be in his early 20′s, was also found at the rear of the club shot multiple times next to the 22-year-old.

All three victims died.

Jackson Police Department also says that three others were shot inside the club with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still gathering information on what led to this incident. The identity of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

