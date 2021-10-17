Advertisement

Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and ensure safe homecoming weekend

Law enforcement sets up safety checkpoints in Jackson to get ‘dirty guns’ off the street and ensure safe homecoming weekend
By Brendan Hall
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of people from across the region packed the Capital City for Jackson State University’s homecoming, safety was on the minds of many.

JSU’s homecoming weekend comes just days after a shooting in downtown Jackson that Governor Tate Reeves said he could hear from the Governor’s mansion.

There was also a deadly drive-by shooting in broad daylight Friday at State Street and Beasley Road.

That’s why the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Jackson Police Department to increase police presence and beef up patrols around the city to get what they call “dirty guns” off the street.

“Dirty gun simply means convict plus handgun or guns,” Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler said. “It means that convicted felons are by federal law prohibited from carrying guns.”

Crisler said a lot of the violent acts that take place in Jackson are committed by repeat offenders.

“We know if we target these convicted felons and we take these dirty guns off the street, we would have an immediate impact on reducing the violent crime in the city of Jackson,” he said.

Crisler said illegal weapons aren’t the only thing that officers will be on the lookout for this weekend.

“We’re going to be actually targeting anything that we find is illegal - whether it be drugs, drinking and driving, or anything that makes the community unsafe,” he said.

This weekend won’t be the only time that Jackson residents see these safety checkpoints. Crisler said Hinds County and JPD want to send a strong, consistent message to criminals.

“We want these communities that we represent to be safe for everybody - not only to work and play but to raise their families,” he said.

