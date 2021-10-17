Advertisement

Reeves declares upcoming week fall severe weather awareness week

Fall severe weather awareness week
Fall severe weather awareness week
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi is no stranger to severe weather with 82 tornadoes in 2020 alone.

That’s why Governor Tate Reeves has declared this upcoming week as fall severe weather preparedness week. The Fall severe weather season in the southeast is caused mainly by cold fronts coming through as the jet stream falls further to the south.

When the cold, dry air interacts with the warm, moist air from the gulf, severe thunderstorms can form. Emergency management leaders say that the best way to prepare for severe weather is to have different ways to stay alert.

“You do want to have multiple ways that you can continue to get updates on weather and when it’s coming into the area. You don’t want to wait until it starts looking bad outside to keep up with it. You want to stay on top of it,” said Lauderdale County Emergency Agency Director, Odie Barrett.

The WTOK weather app can help keep updated and is free to download on both Android and Iphone.

