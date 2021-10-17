Advertisement

Spreading love in the community through t-shirts

Church members are celebrating one year of spreading love in the community.
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Meridian church is celebrating one year of spreading love.

Members of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Meridian have been giving out free prayers, food, and t-shirts for one year today. The group hopes to spread a message of love and unity. One member we spoke to told WTOK about some of the great things that have happened in just one year.

“It’s been a wonderful thing. We’ve seen a change since we’ve been coming out here on this corner. We’ve seen people’s lives change since we’ve come out here. Some have even accepted Christ during this ministry. We’re doing it one t-shirt at a time,” said event organizer Earline Hopson

The event is held every month at M&M car wash.

