Valdosta State shows out in Livingston to beat UWA

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The No. 10 Tigers struggled offensively and lose 42-17 to No. 5 Valdosta State on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier Saturday morning UWA inducted the 2021 Hall of Fame class which did include the 1971 national championship team, who is now the first team to be inducted into the Tigers Hall of Fame. But before the game West Alabama honored their 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes on the field. The 2020 class did not get honor last year due to COVID-19.

The Tigers would start the game with the ball. Quarterback Jack McDaniels finds his spot and is able to get a huge first down. UWA now looking to capitalize. McDaniels passes to Tyriq Martin for the first touchdown of the game.

West Alabama’s defense is able to make a huge stop early on and get the ball back. McDaniels will take the ball again. He steps back and finds Martin again for an east touchdown. The lead early 14-0.

Valdosta State is ranked number 5 for a reason. Quarterback Brian Saunds will take the ball and looks long, and Lio’undre Gallimore with a crazy grab for the Blazers to get their first touchdown of the night.

Now the Blazers are back in business.

Tigers are unable to make a drive so they will turn the ball over. QB Saunds will hand the ball off to Jamar Hopkins for another Blazers touchdown.

UWA is unable to drive another touchdown for the rest of the game and gave up two field goals.

The Blazers win in Livingston 42-17.

The Tigers will stay home next week to play Delta State at 4 p.m.

