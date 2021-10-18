Advertisement

7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival

The 7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, October...
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT
Filmmakers from all over will have their films showcased on the big screen for Meridian to enjoy. It will also have plenty of films made in Mississippi and a few in our area, sixteen total.

The event will be showing 32 films which include documentaries with a mix of music videos and animated shorts. Tickets for this two-day event are $25 for one or buy two tickets for $35. They can be purchased on their website.

