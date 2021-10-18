MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 22nd and 23rd, at Meridian’s Historic Temple Theatre.

Filmmakers from all over will have their films showcased on the big screen for Meridian to enjoy. It will also have plenty of films made in Mississippi and a few in our area, sixteen total.

The event will be showing 32 films which include documentaries with a mix of music videos and animated shorts. Tickets for this two-day event are $25 for one or buy two tickets for $35. They can be purchased on their website.

