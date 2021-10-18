After 5 killed in one week in Meridian, safety concerns continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After four people were killed last Tuesday and one this morning, residents of the Queen City continue to question their safety.

Sheriff Billy Sollie is the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in Lauderdale County, he weighed in on the safety of the public.

“I‘d like to remind everyone that these crimes appear to be persons who know each other, persons who had a specific target,” Sollie said.”

“This is not someone being targeted for going to the grocery store or someone going shopping. These are specific locations that we believe that there is specific ill intent towards that person,” Sollie continued.

This echoes a statement from MPD last week, reassuring people that the violence in the city is not random.

Sollie also added that the Sheriff’s Department assists MPD when they request it.

