Alabama Basketball ranked 14th in preseason poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is ranked 14th in AP’s top 25 preseason poll.

The Tide finished 5th in last year’s poll, which matched the highest ranking in program history. During that season, the Tide made it to the Sweet Sixteen during March Madness before losing to UCLA.

Alabama is one of five SEC teams ranked in the AP top 25, with Kentucky taking the highest spot at 10. Tennessee respectfully takes the 18th spot and Auburn is 22nd.

Alabama’s regular season schedule includes 10 teams ranked in the preseason top-25. The season begins on November 9th and the Tide will go against Louisiana Tech.

