City of Meridian Arrest Report October 18, 2021
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROBERT C BOYD
|1942
|6536 TIMBERCOVE DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DIOSRDERLY CONDUCT
|JUSTIN T ODOM
|1979
|8269 VAN ZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|EDDIE DAVIS
|1989
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JADAISHA S TUBBS
|1975
|2209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SHAKARA S SMITH
|1992
|3412 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|JEVEION D WELLS
|1997
|2216 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|DERRICKUS D WILLIS
|1998
|3508 32ND AVE MERIDIAN MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|RONLD D BRADLEY
|1962
|10030 ROAD 311 UNION, MS
|DUI
|RAAD ALI
|2003
|364 CHAPEL HILL DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|BRADFORD R CALDWELL
|1980
|322 2ND ST MERIDIAN ,MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SAMMIE POWELL III
|1991
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|KHAMERON LEFLORE
|1983
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JARICKO Q CHANEY
|1982
|1201 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:33 AM on October 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through the rear of the building.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.