Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 18, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROBERT C BOYD19426536 TIMBERCOVE DR MERIDIAN, MSDIOSRDERLY CONDUCT
JUSTIN T ODOM19798269 VAN ZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
EDDIE DAVIS1989HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
JADAISHA S TUBBS19752209 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SHAKARA S SMITH19923412 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
PUBLIC PROFANITY
JEVEION D WELLS19972216 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DERRICKUS D WILLIS19983508 32ND AVE MERIDIAN MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
RONLD D BRADLEY196210030 ROAD 311 UNION, MSDUI
RAAD ALI2003364 CHAPEL HILL DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
BRADFORD R CALDWELL1980322 2ND ST MERIDIAN ,MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SAMMIE POWELL III1991HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
KHAMERON LEFLORE1983HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
JARICKO Q CHANEY19821201 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:33 AM on October 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through the rear of the building.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.

Most Read

Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95

Latest News

Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 18, 2021
Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report October 18, 2021
MPD public information officer Sgt. Heather Luebbers shared the department's views on the week.
MPD and a local business react to a violent week in Meridian.