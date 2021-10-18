City of Meridian Arrest Report October 18, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:33 AM on October 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through the rear of the building.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.