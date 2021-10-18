Advertisement

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week's terrorist attacks. Powell has died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, his family reported.(Hillery Smith Garrison | AP Photo/Hillery Smith Garrison, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state and a pioneering foreign policy leader, has died at age 84.

His family reported his death on Facebook.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Powell died Monday at Walter Reed National Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19, his family said.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said.

Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush’s administration and the first Black national security adviser under President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

As President George W. Bush’s first secretary of state, he pushed faulty intelligence at the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains were discovered Saturday morning about half-mile from where Leslie Ann Smith's...
Skeletal remains found near site of missing woman’s vehicle
Mississippi defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) plays against Tennessee during the first half of...
‘I am astonished and sickened,’ | Tennessee chancellor speaks out on fan behavior following Ole Miss win
Betty Lou Lynn stands beside a statue of Andy Griffith and Opie. (Photo source: Gerry Broome /...
Betty Lynn, best known for her role in “The Andy Griffith Show”, dead at 95
At least four people were shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile. (Source: WPMI...
Arrest made in shooting near high school football game that left multiple hurt, reports say
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the...
Paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death