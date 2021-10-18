Comfortable conditions for the start of the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

OVERNIGHT:

We’ll stay dry for the nighttime hours on Sunday. Clouds will start to move into the area, leading to partly cloudy skies for the early morning hours on Monday. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40′s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Expect the great weather to stick with us through Wednesday. Clouds will hang around Monday but won’t bring any rainfall with highs in the mid 70′s. The clouds clear out Monday night, leaving us with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 40′s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70′s and lows in the low-to-mid 50′s. Clouds start to return for Wednesday with the possibility of stray showers, although the vast majority of us will stay dry.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Rain returns for Thursday as a weak cold front will swing through and bring showers and storms into the area. Highs will reach into the upper 70′s with lows in the lower 60′s. Dry conditions return for Friday and look to last through the weekend with highs in the mid 70′s and lows in the mid 50′s.

