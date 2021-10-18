Advertisement

Cooler weather continues from the weekend

Temps remain cooler than average(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had some unseasonably cool weather this weekend, and it seemed like many of you enjoyed the change of pattern. If so, then you’ll like the start of this week because there won’t be much of a change. High pressure remains in control, so expect rain-free conditions with a mix of sun & clouds. Cool / crisps mornings will continue through Tuesday morning with 40s, and afternoons in the 70s will continue through midweek.

However, temps will be more seasonable by Midweek as southeasterly winds help temps to rebound. It will also become more muggy by midweek ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will arrive Thursday, and it’ll bring showers and thunderstorms to our area. There could be isolated showers on Wednesday, but Thursday will bring the best opportunity for rain.

Forecast models are disagreeing on if the front will completely move out of our area or stall. So, for now, we’ll call for isolated showers on Friday with a dry weekend. However, this could change... so stay tuned.

