Crimenet 10_18_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.

Life is a 54-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′10″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Life can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

