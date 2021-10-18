First Responders: Ambulance driver Randy Cox

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we introduce you to someone that works at Metro Ambulance. Randy Cox says he loves assisting others in any way possible and that he loves what he does.

“I enjoy helping everybody, whether they are young or old. If we can help save a life, then that makes me feel good,” Cox said.

Randy Cox has been in public service since 2013. He’s worked for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department before coming back here to Metro Ambulance in January of last year.

“Ever since I was a child I’ve been interested in being a police officer or an ambulance driver. Thank God I’ve had the opportunity to do both of them,” Cox explained.

Cox said he enjoys helping people and working for an ambulance service is a good way to facilitate that.

“Every call is different; some are simple and some are hard and some are tragedies. Every call is not the same,” Cox said.

Cox works 12 hour days Monday through Friday. He’s the only one in his family that’s in public service. His daughter works in healthcare.

“She supports me in what I do, my mom supports me and my dad supported me when he was a live. I have a lot of support in the job that I do,” Cox said. “I’m 52-years-old, so I’m going try to stay here until I retire.”

