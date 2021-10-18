Gradual warming eases the fall-like chill this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our cool, fall-like start to this week will gradually become warmer and less fall-like day by day.

Monday’s low temperature of 42 degrees was the coldest reading at Meridian Regional Airport since April 22. That’s just four days shy of six months.

Our next weather maker is a whirl of low pressure over Nevada and Utah on Monday. It will track eastward and strengthen after moving from the Rocky Mountains to the Central Plains. The low pressure circulation will pass well north of us, but a cold will trail southward from the circulation. That cold front will help to trigger some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. High, thin clouds will stream downwind over our area throughout Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of that storm system.

Tonight, we’ll have some clear spots amid an overall partly cloudy sky. The low temperature by morning will be near 45 degrees. Sun will shine on Tuesday, but it may shine through some thin, high-altitude clouds. The high temperature will be near 76 degrees.

After Thursday’s rain, we will dry out and set up for a dry and warmer weekend. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s Friday through Monday. Low temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

