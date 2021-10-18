Advertisement

Jackson State sophomore shot, killed over the weekend

Jackson State University
Jackson State University(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University says one of its students was killed over the weekend.

President Thomas Hudson wrote a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page that announced the death.

Deanne Bell, a sophomore biology major from Gary, Indiana, was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Hudson says counseling support will be available on campus for those affected by the loss.

Jackson Police Department later confirmed Bell is one of the victims in the triple shooting at Club Rain. They originally identified her by the wrong name.

Dear Jackson State Family, It is with a heavy heart that I inform the Jackson State community of the passing of Ms....

Posted by Jackson State University on Monday, October 18, 2021

