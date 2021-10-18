Advertisement

Local business owner fearful of losing building

The owner of The Ruins in Meridian is fearful of losing his building due to a new concern with...
The owner of The Ruins in Meridian is fearful of losing his building due to a new concern with the city issuing a “collapse zone” on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The owner of The Ruins in Meridian said he’s fearful of losing his building due to a new concern with the city issuing a ‘collapse zone’ on 25th Avenue between 5th and 6th streets.

Jimmy Copeland said city officials told him there was an error with the documents for him to occupy the building.

Neither Copeland nor city officials would go into detail about the error but said they are assessing the problem. Copeland said this has affected his business tremendously due to being shut down for weeks.

“We have met with Mr. Copeland. We have shared with him what this department and our office will need to possibly consider allowing him to re-enter, and utilize his facility,” said Meridian Community Development Director Craig Hitt. “We are waiting to hear back from him on that account.“

The established collapse zone is related to the condition of the historic E. F. Young Hotel that could affect The Ruins building. Copeland said that his concern is not being able to open his business due to incorrect documents from the city.

