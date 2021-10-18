Local leaders prepare for District 32 Special Election

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In today’s East Mississippi Business Development Corporation Council of Governments meeting Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson addressed the upcoming election.

The 17 person council of officials from The City of Meridian, Lauderdale County, and the Mayor of Marion meet to update one another on their own projects and how they can support one another.

The special election for the District 32 Senate seat will be held on November 2nd.

In Lauderdale County there will be 14 precincts where folks can cast their vote.

“I’m asking the voters to look at your voter registration card and at the bottom left it shows your Senate District,” Johnson said. “If you can’t find your card, if you remember where you voted in the presidential election, that is your voting precinct.”

Lauderdale County is urging voters to only vote absentee if they absolutely have to, since the county back to paper ballots, lines at voting precincts should be minimal to nonexistent.

“We’d like a record breaking turnout because special elections and run offs are so important,” Johnson said.

