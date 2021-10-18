Advertisement

MPSD issues update on social media threats

Dr. Carter: “Pranks, hoaxes will be prosecuted”
Dr. Amy Carter thanked parents, school staff, the community and law enforcement for their response to social media threats against two schools Monday.(Meridian Public School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District’s superintendent Monday evening released a letter that was sent to parents and guardians of students after threats against Northwest Middle School and Meridian High School were posted to social media.

Dr. Amy Carter thanked parents, school staff, the community and law enforcement for their response Monday. She noted that the district has had safety protocols in place to ensure safety on all campuses and all people responsible for threats to our schools will be held accountable.

You may read Dr. Carter’s entire statement below:

