MPSD issues update on social media threats

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District’s superintendent Monday evening released a letter that was sent to parents and guardians of students after threats against Northwest Middle School and Meridian High School were posted to social media.

Dr. Amy Carter thanked parents, school staff, the community and law enforcement for their response Monday. She noted that the district has had safety protocols in place to ensure safety on all campuses and all people responsible for threats to our schools will be held accountable.

“Students need to be aware that district and local law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Any hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.”

You may read Dr. Carter’s entire statement below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.