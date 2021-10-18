Advertisement

Mr. Brian E. McNeely

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mr. Brian E. McNeely will be held 2:30 pm, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate and the eulogy will be given by the Honorable Terry L. Jordan.

Mr. McNeely, 72, of Union died Monday, October 18, 2021 at his residence.

Survivors:

Wife of 47 years: Kathy Savell McNeely of Union

2 Daughters: Erin McNeely Shows of Soso

Kristy McNeely Todd and husband Marcus of Ocean Springs

4 Grandchildren: Trevor Todd, Abbe Todd, Tai Shows and Kreu Shows

2 Sisters: Sandra Groover and Patricia McNeely

1 Brother: Keith McNeely

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. McNeely was preceded in death by his father, Edward McNeely, Jr., mother, Teresa Passingham McNeely and one brother, Greg McNeely.

Pallbearers: Richard Rea, Sr, Chad Rea, Anthony Groover, Kabet McNeely, Timothy Groover and Marcus Todd

In lieu of flowers donations are to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

