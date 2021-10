Graveside Services for Mr. Kodi Davidson, Jr. will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. Odell Hopkins officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Davidson, Jr., 22 of Meridian, who passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Meridian. Viewing: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

