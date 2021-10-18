Advertisement

Mr. Tommy Gene Adkins

Tommy Gene Adkins
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Services for Mr. Tommy Gene Adkins will be held 11 am, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Neshoba Baptist Church with burial in the Union City Cemetery. Bro. Byron Howell and Bro. Bill Campbell will officiate.

Visitation will be held 5-7 pm, Tuesday at Neshoba Baptist Church and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church.

Mr. Adkins, 75, of Union died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was a member of Neshoba Baptist Church.

Tommy’s love for all kinds of vehicles was shown by owning and operating a radiator shop in Union for over 40 years.

The loves of his life were his wife, children, grandchildren and fixing radiators.

Survivors:

Wife of 46 years: Diane Adkins of Union

1 Daughter: Katy Matthews and husband David of Bailey

1 Son: Luke Adkins and wife Lindsay of Union

7 Grandchildren: Ava, Jude, Ella and Emmy Matthews, Axl, Bryce and Olivia Adkins

Mr. Adkins was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Willie Adkins.

Pallbearers: James Earl Cockerham, Curtis Walker, Matthew Winstead, Chris Gardner, Luke Adkins and David Matthews

Honorary Pallbearers: Axl Adkins, Jude Matthews and Bryce Adkins

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

