Graveside Services for Mrs. Alice Bartee Franklin will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery, Quitman with Rev. Grezais Allison officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Franklin, 91 of New Orleans, who passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in New Orleans.

