Mrs. Evelyn Graham

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT
Graveside services celebrating the life of Mrs. Evelyn Graham will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bessemer, AL. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Graham, 103, passed away October 15, 2021 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Graham is survived by Daughter, Catherine Morrison; granddaughter, Morgan Boothe (Glenn); Grandsons, Bryan Turner (Ondi) and Alex Turner; great-grandson, Andrew Boothe; as well as her nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Graham is preceded in death by her husbands, Dennis Bryant, Rueben Kornegay, and Robert Graham; as well as her daughter, Judith Turner.

The Graham family suggests memorials be made as donations to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

