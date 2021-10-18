New Alternative Baseball team comes to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Red Hots will come to Meridian, MS as a team apart of the Alternative Baseball Organization that allows those 15 years and older with special needs to participate.

The Red Hots are named after the iconic Red Hot sign seen off of I-20. The CEO of Alternative Baseball, Taylor Duncan, tries to name each team after something symbolic to the town.

What better name than one that is seen by many while driving through Meridian.

The Alternative Baseball organization was founded by Taylor Duncan, who was diagnosed with autism by the age of four. He noticed that as he got older that there were no opportunities for those with special needs to be involved in all sports.

He quickly started Alternative Baseball as away to accept and allow an opportunity. There are now teams all across the United States including a new team here in Meridian.

The Red Hots are hoping to begin their season this spring. But right now they are looking for players and volunteers to join.

To sign up to be apart of the Red Hots head to https://www.alternativebaseball.org/play.

