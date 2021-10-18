Advertisement

UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa

SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say they’ve arrested a suspect after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.

18-year-old James Deanthony Reed was arrested on Saturday night and charged with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen. Authorities said Allen was in his room, playing on his iPad, with his mother down the hall, when bullets came through the window and hit him in the head. TPD said Allen died at home.

18-year-old James Deanthony Reed
18-year-old James Deanthony Reed(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

“Obviously this is a true victim,” Tuscaloosa PD Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers said. “This is someone who did nothing to deserve being shot, not that anyone ever does, but sometimes victims contribute to their own demise, but he certainly did not do that. He was minding his own business.”

Authorities believe the suspect’s actual target was an older family member.

Court records show responding officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers in the road near the house. Investigators have video surveillance that shows the suspect’s car leaving the scene.

Investigators also have surveillance video that showed the car arriving at a service station minutes after the shooting. Court records state Reed was seen getting out of the driver’s seat of the suspected vehicle.

Reed is currently being held without bond. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

