City of Meridian Arrest Report October 19, 2021
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Address
|Charge
|Address
|BRANDY LYNN EDWARDS
|1979
|3900 13TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING X 2
|JUSTIN T GODWIN
|1987
|6208 HWY 145 S MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the call.