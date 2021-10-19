Advertisement

Colombia putting Pablo Escobar’s hippos on birth control

Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.
Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos.

A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo, and their population has grown to 80.

Biologists have expressed concern about their environmental impact and the threat to human safety.

The regional environmental agency on Friday announced that at least 24 hippos were treated with a new method: darts loaded with a contraceptive drug to control the population.

Scientists must now track the effectiveness of the drug by measuring hormonal levels in the feces of the hippos.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
Roderick Bell pleaded guilty in June 2021 to wire fraud that happened in 2017. (Source: MBCI...
Former MBCI tribal council member sentenced to prison
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Dr. Amy Carter thanked parents, school staff, the community and law enforcement for their...
MPSD issues update on social media threats
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie speaks with WTOK.
After 5 killed in one week in Meridian, safety concerns continue

Latest News

In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Country star Travis Tritt cancels some shows due to COVID-19 policies
Toys already made are caught up in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off...
Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday session
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Report: Haiti gang seeks $17 million for kidnapped US missionaries
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots