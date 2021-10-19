COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths and 36 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The MSDH states 9,957 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 7,981 51% 7,088 46% Kemper 4,273 44% 3,907 40% Lauderdale 36,383 49% 32,696 44% Neshoba 9,123 31% 8,141 28% Newton 10,420 50% 9,390 45% Wayne 7,996 40% 7,013 35%

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.

