COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths
Clarke, Newton, Lauderdale counties at or near 50% vaccination rate
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths and 36 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
The MSDH states 9,957 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.
Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|7,981
|51%
|7,088
|46%
|Kemper
|4,273
|44%
|3,907
|40%
|Lauderdale
|36,383
|49%
|32,696
|44%
|Neshoba
|9,123
|31%
|8,141
|28%
|Newton
|10,420
|50%
|9,390
|45%
|Wayne
|7,996
|40%
|7,013
|35%
See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.
