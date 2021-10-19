Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths

Clarke, Newton, Lauderdale counties at or near 50% vaccination rate
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths and 36 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases, 18 new deaths and 36 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The MSDH states 9,957 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Here are vaccination numbers for east central Mississippi counties:

CountyPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% of Pop. Receiving at Least One DosePeople Fully Vaccinated% of Pop. Fully Vaccinated
Clarke7,98151%7,08846%
Kemper4,27344%3,90740%
Lauderdale36,38349%32,69644%
Neshoba9,12331%8,14128%
Newton10,42050%9,39045%
Wayne7,99640%7,01335%

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state here.

