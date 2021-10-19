Former SEC players in the 2021-22 NBA Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - The 75th NBA season begins tonight and 76 former players of the Southeastern Conference are on rosters. All SEC programs are represented and at least one conference player is on 29 of the 30 NBA teams.

Atlanta - Sharife Cooper (AU), Skylar Mays (LS)

Boston - Aaron Nesmith (VU), Josh Richardson (UT), Grant Williams (UT), Robert Williams III (AM), Al Horford (UF)

Brooklyn - Nic Claxton (UG), Cam Thomas (LS)Charlotte - Nick Richards (UK), JT Thor (AU), PJ Washington (UK), Scottie Lewis (UF)

Chicago - Alex Caruso (AM)

Cleveland - Darius Garland (VU), Isaac Okoro (AU), Collin Sexton (UA)

Dallas - Willie Cauley-Stein (UK), Dorian Finney-Smith (UF)

Denver - P.J. Dozier (SC), JaMychal Green (UA), Michael Porter Jr. (MO), Jamal Murray (UK)

Detroit- Hamidou Diallo (UK), Saben Lee (VU), Trey Lyles (UK)

Golden State - Chris Chiozza (UF), Moses Moody (AR)

Houston - Danuel House Jr. (AM), John Wall (UK)

Indiana - Isaiah Jackson (UK)

Los Angeles Clippers - Eric Bledsoe (UK), Brandon Boston Jr. (UK), Keon Johnson (UT)

Los Angeles Lakers - Anthony Davis (UK), DeAndre Jordan (AM), Malik Monk (UK), Rajon Rondo (UK)

Memphis - Yves Pons (UT)Miami - Bam Adebayo (UK), Udonis Haslem (UF), Tyler Herro (UK)

Milwaukee - Khris Middleton (AM), Bobby Portis (AR)Minnesota - Patrick Beverley (AR), Anthony Edwards (UG), Naz Reid (LS), Karl-Anthony Towns (UK), Jarred Vanderbilt (UK)

New Orleans - Herbert Jones (UA), Kira Lewis Jr (UA), Garrett Temple (LS)

New York - Kevin Knox II (UK), Nerlens Noel (UK), Immanuel Quickley (UK), Julius Randle (UK)

Oklahoma City - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (UK), Tre Mann (UF)Orlando - Chuma Okeke (AU)

Philadelphia - Tobias Harris (UT), Isaiah Joe (AR), Tyrese Maxey (UK), Ben Simmons (LS), Jaden Springer (UT)

Phoenix - Devin Booker (UK)Portland - Trendon Watford (LS)

Sacramento - Terence Davis (UM), De’Aaron Fox (UK), Damian Jones (VU), Robert Woodard II (MS)

San Antonio - Keldon Johnson (UK), Joshua Primo (UA)Utah - Jordan Clarkson (MO)

Washington - Bradley Beal (UF), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UG), Daniel Gafford (AR)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.