General H. Mooney

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral service for General Mooney will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Ervin Mooney officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. General Mooney, age 86, of Toomsuba passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Collins State Veterans Home.

General was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served for 20 years as a gunners mate.

Survivors include his sons, Butch Mooney and Ervin Mooney (Mary); stepson, Brad McDaniels; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings, Sarah Hankey, Samuel David Mooney, Jr., David Mooney, Viola Harrah, Susie Danecker, and Violet Gressett; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel David Mooney, Sr. (Alberta); mother, Linda Ary (Clint), brother, Harvey Mooney, and sister Lucille Hock.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Mooney family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral prior to service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

