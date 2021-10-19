Advertisement

Man arrested for selling drugs near school

Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man has been arrested and charged following an investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

Lafayette Presswood, 40, was arrested at a home in the 2100 block of 31st Street. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the task force agents have investigated Presswood for a while. He said they found a gun, paraphernalia and marijuana when they served the search warrant at his home.

“Based upon their ongoing investigation, we found a little over seven ounces of marijuana in the residence, along with other items that were involved in and used in illegal trafficking of narcotics. Those items were seized,” Calhoun said.

Presswood was arrested near Meridian High School, which can increase the severity of the charges.

“We have a state statute that enhances the penalties if an individual is found guilty of selling drugs within 1,500 feet of a church or school,” Calhoun explained. “In this case, the homeowner’s location was within 1,500 feet.”

Presswood has been charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen gun, possession with intent and felon in possession of a gun.

His total bond was set at $200,000. He has since bonded out of jail.

