Meridian’s Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is holding its Household Hazardous Waste Day Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations, the Public Works Complex and North Hills Shopping Center. This is for Meridian residents only.

People will have the opportunity to dispose of items like used oil, tires, dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, cell phones and other items that should not go in your regular trash.

”Hazardous waste day gives the residents an opportunity to get rid of their hazardous material, to prevent health and environmental issues on a daily basis. A lot of the materials that are being brought for hazardous waste day normally are recyclable materials and they’re taken to different dump sites.”

Other items accepted are: fluorescent bulbs, oil filters, gas, kerosene, corrosives, aerosol cans, art supplies, pesticides, chemicals, televisions, computer monitors, floor and metal polishes and waxes, hobby supplies, photography chemicals, fiberglass resins, solvents, flammable liquids, turpentine, paint thinner, hypodermic needles, antifreeze and brake and transmission fluid.

