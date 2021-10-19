Advertisement

Meridian’s Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meridian's Public Works Complex and North Hills Shopping Center.
Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Meridian's Public Works Complex and North Hills Shopping Center.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is holding its Household Hazardous Waste Day Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations, the Public Works Complex and North Hills Shopping Center. This is for Meridian residents only.

People will have the opportunity to dispose of items like used oil, tires, dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, cell phones and other items that should not go in your regular trash.

Other items accepted are: fluorescent bulbs, oil filters, gas, kerosene, corrosives, aerosol cans, art supplies, pesticides, chemicals, televisions, computer monitors, floor and metal polishes and waxes, hobby supplies, photography chemicals, fiberglass resins, solvents, flammable liquids, turpentine, paint thinner, hypodermic needles, antifreeze and brake and transmission fluid.

