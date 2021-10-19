Milder mornings in the days ahead

Advertisement

Not as Chilly in the mornings to come(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The trend of chilly/crisp mornings aren’t expected for the rest of the week. Warmer south/southeasterly winds will help in gradually warming temps up each day. Instead of waking up to 40s, we’ll start your Hump Day with more tolerable 50s. Then, you can expect 60s by Thursday morning...along with muggier conditions.

Rain will also start to sneak into the forecast by Wednesday. It will be far from a wash-out, but spotty showers will be possible courtesy of High pressure breaking down and a cold front approaching. It looks like rain is more likely by Thursday as the cold front arrives in our area, and there could be some storms mixed in. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected. It looks like the front may hang out within our region through Friday, so we’ll keep isolated showers in the mix to end the week.

However, it looks like we’ll get under a warm front by the weekend...leading to slightly warmer than average highs with low 80s. As for now, it looks like rain will be hard to find for weekend plans. Stay tuned...

