MolinaCares Accord makes $50K donation to children’s museum

MolinaCares donated $50,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian to support the...
MolinaCares donated $50,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian to support the expansion of educational programs and exhibits promoting healthy living.(MolinaCares)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MolinaCares Accord, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, donated $50,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian Tuesday to support the expansion of educational programs and exhibits promoting healthy living.

A portion is allocated toward the development of the Happy Healthy Families program, which provides educational information on healthy habits, including healthy eating, exercise, sleep and hygiene.

The donation will also benefit the Healthy Heroes X-Ray exhibit, a permanent, interactive display that educates children on human anatomy and why it is important to keep their bodies healthy.

