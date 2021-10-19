Special Olympics torch carried through Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dozens of first responders took part in the Special Olympic torch run Tuesday morning.

They ran the “Flame of Hope” from Dumont Plaza all the way to College Park.

Members from the Air Guard Base, Meridian Fire Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, National Association of School Resource Officers and others participated in the two-mile formation run.

Jaycie Collins was also in Meridian for the run. Collins won a gold medal in the last state games. She will also be going to nationals next year in Orlando

