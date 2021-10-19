State Games announces new executive director

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Missye Dozier has been named executive director of the State Games of Mississippi after the retirement of Carolyn Smith this year. Dozier was sports director of the State Games for 15 years. That position has been filled by Rhonda Brand, who served in the post in the late 1990s.

Rhonda Brand is returning to the State Games of Mississippi staff as sports director. (State Games of Mississippi)

“It has been a marvelously smooth transition,” Dozier said, “because Rhonda is so familiar with how to organize and promote the more than 40 sporting events we offer each year.”

Smith will still serve as a consultant.

The State Games of Mississippi is the state’s largest amateur sportsfest organization, annually holding more than 40 competitions across the state.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.