Advertisement

‘Wonder Years’ star posts tap dancing video from inside historic Montgomery church

Actors can be seen in the door of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church as...
Actors can be seen in the door of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church as local filming takes place for "The Wonder Years" reboot on Oct. 13, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On location filming in Montgomery has ended for an upcoming episode of “The Wonder Years” reboot, but actor Dule Hill is leaving his 375,000 Instragram followers will a taste of his time on Dexter Avenue.

Hill and other actors filmed portions of an upcoming scene in front of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Between takes, the show’s star soaked up the moment, posting “it’s only right that you have a little fellowship of Dance” in the church Dr. Martin Luther King preached in.

His post features a brief tap dance down the center aisle of the church.

“When you are filming in Montgomery, Alabama in front of Dexter Ave Baptist Church, the same church where Dr Martin Luther King preached so many of his powerful sermons and then you receive the honor to visit inside the sanctuary; it is only right that you have a little fellowship of Dance,” the post explained. “Thank you for welcoming us Montgomery and thank you to all of those who have prepared the way and sacrificed so much for those coming after. #TapDanceEverywhere #MLK #TheWonderYears #Montgomery #duletapstheworld

Saladin Patterson, an executive producer of the show, as well as a Montgomery native, says like the original show, the reboot is a coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old boy and his family growing up during the ‘60s, but from a different perspective. The series follows the lives of a Black middle-class family of the era in the backdrop of Montgomery.

Most of the series is being filmed in Atlanta, but some scenes are being produced locally.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
Roderick Bell pleaded guilty in June 2021 to wire fraud that happened in 2017. (Source: MBCI...
Former MBCI tribal council member sentenced to prison
Dr. Amy Carter thanked parents, school staff, the community and law enforcement for their...
MPSD issues update on social media threats
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie speaks with WTOK.
After 5 killed in one week in Meridian, safety concerns continue

Latest News

Missye Dozier has been named executive director of the State Games of Mississippi.
State Games announces new executive director
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry
UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Toys already made are caught up in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off...
Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday season