1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a West Jones High School senior driving the truck died in the crash.

No students on the bus were injured in the crash.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.

Eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked on U.S. Highway 84 at this time. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

WDAM was told that the school bus was headed to West Jones High School carrying mainly middle school students.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency service agencies are also on the scene.

