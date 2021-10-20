Advertisement

1 dead in crash involving Jones Co. school bus

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday morning.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a West Jones High School senior driving the truck died in the crash.

No students on the bus were injured in the crash.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes at Roy Jefcoat Road.

Eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked on U.S. Highway 84 at this time. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

WDAM was told that the school bus was headed to West Jones High School carrying mainly middle school students.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency service agencies are also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One child was shot after an alleged drive-by shooting around 8 pm Tuesday night.
One minor shot after alleged drive by shooting in Meridian
The parents of a 6-year-old who was shot at Newton Elementary is now taking legal action...
Parents of injured student take legal action
Lafayette Presswood, 40, faces numerous drug charges.
Man arrested for selling drugs near school
Myrtlewood Dr. shooting
Meridian police investigate 5th homicide in 6 days
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort
Nikolas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of...
Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre
After a dry spell, showers are back
Rain chances return to the forecast